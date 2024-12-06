Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $54.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,904,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 698,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,640,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 322,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

