Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.55. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 262,070 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 730,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

