Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.55. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 262,070 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 730,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.