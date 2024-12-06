TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,515,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,689 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 226,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,176 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 845,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 173,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 95,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRP opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.