TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $344.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

