TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

PSTG stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $70.41.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,196,000. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 210.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after buying an additional 1,730,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $20,470,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

