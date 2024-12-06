Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 572,100 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,100 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $95,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

