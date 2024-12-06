Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys Shares of 986,900 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 986,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

