Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.24% of S&P Global worth $392,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $513.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

