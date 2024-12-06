Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $513.49 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.88.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

