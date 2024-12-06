Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,235 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,768,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $378.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.52 and a 12 month high of $381.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.