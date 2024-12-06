Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $43.63 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.6% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.67.

Eaton Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $371.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.70. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $226.63 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

