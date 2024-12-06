Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $39,792,803.40 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.89. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.43.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.