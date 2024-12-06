Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 360,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average session volume of 40,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Up 33.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.43.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

