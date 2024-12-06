Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 3,362 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.93%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

