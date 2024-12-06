Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 2,144 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 138.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $136.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

