Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 595,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $215,107,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $382.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.40.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

