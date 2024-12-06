Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 24,875 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,404,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 155,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 759,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

