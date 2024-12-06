Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 739.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

