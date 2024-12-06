The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $400.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Salesforce stock opened at $361.14 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.43. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,432,855,000 after buying an additional 864,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,395,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,276,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,360,215,000 after acquiring an additional 314,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,141,562,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,632,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

