The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 532,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

