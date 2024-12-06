The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 310,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,723,000 after purchasing an additional 129,041 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $37,151,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

