The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 146.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 563,912 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $111,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after acquiring an additional 662,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,387,000 after acquiring an additional 759,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $125.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

