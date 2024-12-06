Thomas A. Martin Sells 18,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

