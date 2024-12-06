THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

THO opened at $104.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

