Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 4,593,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,390,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

