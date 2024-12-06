TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on X. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.36.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$353.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.24 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

