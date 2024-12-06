Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $39.73. 7,139,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,369,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a PEG ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

In other news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $9,117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,436.04. This represents a 62.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,301,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Toast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Toast by 2,889.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 3,701,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

