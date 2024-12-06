TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $37,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BLD opened at $374.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $313.44 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.90 and a 200-day moving average of $394.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

Get Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.