Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.94.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $136.36 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 223.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

