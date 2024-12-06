Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 424.60 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 424.60 ($5.42), with a volume of 487485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 438 ($5.59) to GBX 500 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Trainline from GBX 475 ($6.06) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.25 ($5.82).

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trainline

Trainline Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 337.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6,148.57 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Marie Lalleman bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,264.77). 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.