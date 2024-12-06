Truist Financial Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $132.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.81.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.78 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after buying an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,743,000 after buying an additional 441,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

