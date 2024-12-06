Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

