Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 562,400 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1,094.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 562,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $150,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $262.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.65. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,166,640. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

