Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $252,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.10. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

