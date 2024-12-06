Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 235,100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Biogen worth $82,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $159.26 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.62 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.22.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.20.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

