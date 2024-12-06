Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 206,800 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.44% of CrowdStrike worth $300,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $364.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.39, a PEG ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

