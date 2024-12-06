Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 808,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $99,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

