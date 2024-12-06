U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 4,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

