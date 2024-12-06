U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 4,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.