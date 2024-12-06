UBS Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

