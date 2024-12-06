UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 18,300,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,957. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

