UiPath’s (PATH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.