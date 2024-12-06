Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 2.6% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

