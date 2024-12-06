United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,126.50 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.30). 983,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 328,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,114 ($14.21).

The firm has a market cap of £7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,897.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,065.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,038.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,315.79%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.50), for a total value of £89,623.18 ($114,359.04). Insiders have bought a total of 52 shares of company stock valued at $54,799 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

