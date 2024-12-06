UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,510. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.