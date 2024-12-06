Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,195 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

