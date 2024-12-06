Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 9.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after buying an additional 90,907 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

