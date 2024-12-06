Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 276.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 181,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.