Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 395,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 909,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,074,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 850,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

