Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $372.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.52. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.10 and a twelve month high of $374.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.