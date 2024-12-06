Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $372.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.52. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.10 and a twelve month high of $374.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
