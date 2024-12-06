Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Up ∞ – Should You Buy?

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO – Get Free Report) traded up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €0.12 ($0.13) and last traded at €0.11 ($0.12). 68,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is €0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €0.11.

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. It operates restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in countries under the Vapiano brand. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

